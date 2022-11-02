Shania Twain’s new tour will coincide with her new album Queen of Me

Shania Twain has announced that she will be coming to the UK for a huge tour in 2023. The tour will be her first appearance in nearly five years.

Twain was one of the most successful female artists of the 1990s and the Canadians worldwide success has seen her garner the title Queen of Country Pop. Here are all the details regarding her upcoming UK tour and how you can see one of the great 1990s icons in action.

Shania Twain is one of the most successful artists of the 1990s.

When is Shania Twain’s UK Tour?

Shania Twain will begin her UK tour in London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 16 September 2023. The Canadian icon will then travel around the UK to a series of venues including Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

Here is a full list of dates for her upcoming tour:

Saturday 16 September - London, The 02 Arena

Friday 22 September - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Monday 25 September - Manchester, AO Arena

Tuesday 26 September - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Is Shania Twain making a new album?

Twain’s upcoming UK tour will be titled the Queen of Me tour and will coincide with the news of a new album of the same name which is scheduled to be released in February 2023.

How to get presale tickets for Shania Twain’s UK tour

To get exclusive presale access to the tour, fans can preorder the new Queen of Me album via the Shania Twain website. Presale tickets went on sale at 10am on Wednesday 2 November and they are available via Ticketmaster.

How to get general sale tickets for Shania Twain’s UK tour?

The general sale for the Queen of Me tour will go live on Friday 4 November at 10am and tickets will also be sold via Ticketmaster. The price of tickets has not yet been revealed and we can expect more information to be posted closer to the time.

Who is Shania Twain?

Shania Twain is a Canadian singer and songwriter, she is one of the most successful artists in country music history and is also amongst the best selling music artists of all time. Twain rivalled Garth Brooks as the defining country star of the 1990s.