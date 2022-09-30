Speaking on a podcast this week, the country singer shared her most heated dinner experience

Shania Twain has revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey turned “sour” after the discussions turned to religion.

The Canadian singer, 57, shared her experience with Oprah, 68, from Mississippi, in an episode of the Table Manners podcast.

She explained that she tried to “change the subject” as tensions at dinner began to rise and soon learnt that some topics are best kept away from the table.

Oprah Winfrey is an American television personality, known for presenting ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show'

Shania told listeners that her experience with the American talk show host, who was the face of The Oprah Winfrey show for 25 years, was one of her “most memorable” dinner interactions.

She spoke highly of Oprah saying that the presenter is “such a smart lady”.

The country singer said: "It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour.

"So, I said, ‘Let’s stop talking about religion!’"

Shania explained that Oprah is “quite religious”, while she describes herself as someone who is not “dedicated” to any religion.

Shania said: "I’m much more of a spiritual person.

"I would say I’m a seeker.

"There was no room for debate, and I like to debate.

"Canadians like to debate everything. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.’"

Shania Twain rose to fame in the 1990s and has just released her latest single

Shania Twain admitted that she learnt a valuable lesson about dinners from their meeting in the 1990s.

"Everyone always says never talk about politics or religion," Shania added.

The discussion took place on the Table Manners podcast hosted by musician Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie. Jessie focuses her podcast on "food, family and the beautiful art of having a chat", as guests open up about their lives with “oversharing guaranteed”.

Shania’s appearance comes a week after she shared with fans a teaser for her latest single Waking Up Dreaming.

The clip shared on Instagram features heavy 80s themes and is the singer’s first new single in five years.

Shania Twain shared why a dinner with Oprah Winfrey turned ‘sour'

Shania Twain has seen a resurgence of her 1997 hit Man! I Feel Like A Woman after the track went viral on social media platform TikTok.

As the singer begins approaching her 60s, she has revealed how she learnt to deal with criticism of her appearance.

Posing topless on the single’s artwork, the singer shared why she felt it was important to have fun with her image.

Shania Twain told The Sun: "I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist.