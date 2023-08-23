England cricketer Ollie Robinson is allegedly in a new relationship with social media influencer Mia Baker - just weeks after splitting from his former fiancée.

Baker has shared photos of herself and Robinson on her Instagram account, via her Instagram stories. In one photo, the couple appear to be cuddling and in another Robinson is seen wearing sunglasses while Baker is in the distance peering over her shoulder at him.

The photos have been shared just days after Baker told her fans she is “super happy” in a “new relationship” - but Robinson has denied that he is the man she is seeing. But, people are still speculating about the status of their relationship as they appear to be enjoying time in Mallorca together.

The speculation comes just weeks after Robinson, who is a bowler and played in England's recent Ashes series against Australia, split up with former long-term fiancée Lauren Rose Pullen. The pair had been together for the past eight years but separated in July, just three months before they were due to tie the knot. The couple, who share a three-year-old daughter, were due to marry her in October but, according to the Daily Mail, they separated when it was revealed that Robinson had been seeing Baker.

So, just who are Robison and Baker, who have they both dated previously and what do we know about their relationship so far? Here’s everything you need to know.

Instagram influencer Mia Baker and cricketer Ollie Robinson are rumoured to be dating. Photos by Getty Images.

Who is Ollie Robinson?

Ollie Robinson, whose full name is Oliver Edward Robinson, is a professional cricketer. He plays internationally for the England Test cricket team and in domestic cricket, he represents Sussex, having previously played for Yorkshire and Hampshire. He made his Test debut in 2021, and plays as a right-arm medium fast bowler. He is 29-years-old.

He has caused controversy throughout his career. In 2014, he was dismissed by Yorkshire at the age of 20 after being involved in a series of misconduct incidents that led to the club's coaching and support staff losing faith in him. The details of the incidents were never made public.

In 2021, he was indefinitely suspended from international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation after a number of racist and sexist tweets he posted when he was a teenager were shared online on the day he made his Test debut against New Zealand and Lord's. Robinson apologised for the tweets and, following the disciplinary hearing, he was suspended for eight matches, five of which were suspended for two years.

Who is Mia Baker?

Mia Baker, aged 28, is an Instagram influencer who has more than 180,000 followers across her two accounts, @ByMiaBaker and @MiaEllaX. She is known for promoting golf to the younger generations, and is sponsored by a number of leading brands from the sport. She’s also a presenter, podcast host, children’s author and Youtuber. According to one of her Instagram bios, her “life, outfits and things that make [her] happy.”

Who has Ollie Robinson dated?

Robinson had been in a relationship with designer Lauren Rose Pullen for eight years, prior to their shock split in July this year. The pair were reportedly due to marry in October and invites had already been sent out to their friends and family.

The couple share a three-year-old daughter, Sienna, who was born in July 2020. The former couple have now both unfollowed each other on Instagram and have also removed all photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.

A source told MailOnline: “These pictures will further hurt Lauren who has gone through a lot over the past few months. It's not going to be easy for her seeing him so happy with another woman so soon after their split.”

Who has Mia Baker dated?

Little is known about Baker’s personal life as the majority of her social media posts are professional. There is, therefore, no full details which have been made public about her dating history. She revealed in an Instagram story earlier this month, however, that she had been in a relationship with a man known as George.

What do we know about Ollie Robinson and Mia Baker’s relationship so far?

Robinson’s relationship with Baker began after he was seen with her by some England players at the team hotel during the five-match Ashes series, according to sources, as reported by the Daily Mail - and they say they don’t condone his actions.

A source said: 'We were invited to the wedding but then in late July we were told that it had been called off and that Ollie was seen with Mia by some of the England team. A lot of them and us are disgusted by what he's done.

'We all thought that he had finally settled down and saw him as a family man because he and Lauren appeared to be so happy with their child. But, what does it say about your character to walk out on your family like this?”

Earlier this month, Baker took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “Hey guys just wanted to say a big thank you for all your lovely messages today. As most of you know, George and I are no longer together, and I have since started a new relationship with someone else and we are both super happy together.” She did not reveal the identity of the man, according to NYBreaking, but she added: “‘Of course, I’ll officially introduce him to you here soon!”

Baker then shared images of herself and Robinson together yesterday (22 August) via her Instagram stories. She did not caption the photos or tag Robinson, but they looked very happy and cosy together. The pair do also follow each other on the social media platform.

On his Instagram account, @OllieRobinson25, however, he shared a screenshot of the Daily Mail story about his alleged relationship with Baker and overlaid it with the caption: “how about you get your facts right before fabricating stories?”, suggesting the pair are not together at all. He has, however, posted a series of photos to his Instagram account with the caption “Mallorca so far”, one of which which shows a woman, who appears to be Baker, playing golf - but her identity is unconfirmed.

Baker has also confirmed she is also in Mallorca with an Instagram video showing her playing golf. A keen fan who noticed both her and Robinson are at the same resort asked if they are together, but they received no response.