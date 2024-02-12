Reality star Nelson Thomas of MTV’s The Challenge is to have his foot amputated

Reality star Nelson Thomas of MTV’s The Challenge is to have his foot amputated. The TV star was involved in a serious car accident in March 2023 when he had to be rescued after his car caught on flames in Austin, Texas. He was rescued by American footballer KJ. Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings and three other good Samaritans. At the time, Nelson tweeted photographs from his hospital bed and said: “I was involved in a car accident. I want to thank KJ: @kj_osborn. @nfl @vikings for being on the scene and filming my rescue.” Nelson Thomas also said “I am forever grateful for Abdulmejied Hairedin, Rita, and Arthur for pulling me out of a burning vehicle, risking their own lives to save mine.”

Nelson Thomas posted on his Instagram the following message on Sunday March 11, 2024 and said: “March 5th 2023 remains vivid in my memory, a persistent presence in my thoughts. I consciously embrace it as the initiation of a new chapter. Opting for amputation. I am determined to own March 5th and redefine its significance in my life. Get ready, amputation world! I’m on my way! I’m scheduled for surgery on March 5th, 2024.”

Since posting his update about his forthcoming amputation on Instagram, Nelson has been inundated with over 1000 comments. Public figure Johnny Bananas said that “You’re a warrior Nelly, I know this may feel like the end, but it’s the beginning of a new chapter. Just remember you’ve got so many people supporting you through this journey. The comeback is always better than the setback. Prayers up brother.”

Two days ago, Nelson posted a video of him working out at the gym with the caption “Let’s embrace the challenges, face the storm head on, and conquer adversity. I won’t run away. I’ll run towards my challenges, leaving a lasting impact that people won’t forget.”