Tributes have poured in for the "beloved" Canadian actor who passed away aged 33

Actor Robert Cormier has died aged 33 (@_robertcormier - Instagram)

Heartland actor Robert Cormier has passed away aged 33.

The actor, who played Finn Cotter in the long-running family drama, died on Friday 23 September.

Although a cause of death was not provided in the obituary, Cormier’s sister Stephanie told the Hollywood Reporter that her brother had passed away due to injuries sustained in a fall.

Robert Cormier's sister Stephanie shared that her brother had passed away with The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Cormier was most known for his role as Kit Jennings in the Netflix original series Slasher.

An obituary published by the Hollywood Reporter reads:"an athlete, an actor, and a great brother.

"He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more.

“He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father,

"He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends.

"Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

Tributes have poured in for the actor, including from the Heartland show itself that shared their tribute on Twitter.

The tribute reads: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier.

“He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons.

“On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

The Heartland TV show has paid tribute to a ‘beloved member’ of their cast

Executive producer and writer of the horror show Slasher, Ian Carpenter referred to Robert Cormier as “uniquely talented”.

Posting on Twitter, Ian said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice.

“He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time.”

UpTV which airs Heartland also shared the news with their followers via Instagram saying: "Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers.”

Followers of the programmes have also shared their tributes to the 33-year-old actor with many sending their ‘thoughts’ to the actor’s family.

Robert Cormier began starring in Season 15 of Heartland where he was introduced as a new love interest for Amy Mitchell.