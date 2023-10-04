RuPaul reveals on Instagram his latest project: his new memoir, ‘The House of Hidden Meanings’ through HaperCollins

Renowned drag queen, producer, and ‘Drag Race’ host RuPaul is set to release his memoir, ‘The House of Hidden Meanings,’ next year after announcing it on his Instagram earlier today. The forthcoming memoir, described as a self-portrait of the international drag superstar and cultural icon, also serves as a guide to living, featuring RuPaul's philosophy on chosen family, embracing one's uniqueness, and the transformative power of self-reflection.

RuPaul expressed both excitement and anxiety, acknowledging the challenges of vulnerability in today's world. In his memoir, he unveils his life journey as a Black, impoverished, and queer individual, emphasizing the significance of performance, found family, and self-acceptance.

“Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw,” he wrote in the Instagram video caption. “I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all. When all is said and done, it’s just me, Ru.”

‘The House of Hidden Meanings’ promises to unveil the enigmatic layers of RuPaul, delving into his complex relationships with his absent father and temperamental mother, his identity formation in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York, and his experiences with love and sobriety.

‘The House of Hidden Meanings’ follows his previous book titles, including ‘Lettin It All Hang Out: An Autobiography’ in 1995, ‘Workin’ It! RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style’ in 2010 and "GuRu" in ‘2018.’

