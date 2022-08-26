Shaquille O’Neal has set the bar high with his kids if they want a piece of his inheritance .

Shaquille O’Neal has revealed that his children will not be given access to his inheritance unless they obtain at least two degrees.

The former NBA player, 50, explained the strict rules he has enforced for his children on Channel 7’s Breakfast show.

“In order to get my cheese, you have to present me with two degrees,” Shaquille told the host.

Shaquille’s net worth currently sits at a whopping $400 million dollars (£235m) according to Wealthy Gorilla , making him one of the richest athletes in the world.

The basketball player earned around $292 million dollars (£247m) while he was working with the NBA, not including sponsor deals he might have signed.

He has previously stated that he wants his kids to work hard in order to be successful and not rely on his help.

During his time on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, he explained “My kids are older now. They kinda upset with me - not really upset - but they don’t understand.

"Because I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”

The 7ft legend has six kids including three boys and three girls which he imposes these rules for.

Shaq has admitted that he would like his children to pursue a different career path to his own, however he would help them if they do want to become athletes.