Having cancelled the remainder of his world tour, Shawn Mendes reassured fans he will continue to make music and hopes to tour in the future

Shawn Mendes has cancelled the remainder of his world tour, with performances in North America, UK and Europe affected.

The 23-year-old, from Canada, took to his social media accounts to explain that he wasn’t “prepared for the toll” that touring would take on him.

In a lengthy post, he told fans that he is prioritizing his health but will continue to make new music and hopes to tour in the future.

The announcement comes just three weeks after the Treat you Better songwriter postponed upcoming shows, saying that he wants to “take care of myself and my mental health”.

Shawn performed just seven of of his scheduled 87 tour dates across the US and Europe.

Having been unable to tour during the pandemic, he admitted that he “was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away”.

Who is Shawn Mendes?

Shawn Mendes is a singer-songwriter who rose to fame after posting song covers on the video sharing app Vine.

Shawn’s first studio album Handwritten, was released in 2015 and made its debut at the top of the US Billboard 200 charts, making him one of only five artists to debut at number one before the age of 18.

Shawn Mendes is the third-youngest artist to three number one albums, following the success of Illuminate in 2016 and his self-titled album in 2018.

In 2018 Time magazine named Shawn as one of the most 100 influential people in the world.

Shawn Mendes was born on 8 August 1998 and is 23 years old

Mendes is currently single after splitting from his girlfriend Camila Cabello in November 2021

Shawn Mendes has an estimated net worth of $40 million

Mendes reportedly has homes in Los Angeles and Canada

Why did Shawn Mendes cancel his tour?

Shawn Mendes promoted his new music in a series of interviews ahead of the world tour.

At the time, when talking about the world tour, Mendes told 102.7 KIISfm: “It’s exciting, like I’m full of like tons of nervous energy, but like it’s just like, it’s been a long time.”

The Shawn Mendes Wonder (The World Tour) has since been cancelled, after just seven performances from the musician.

Posting on Twitter, Shawn wrote: “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

Shawn explained that he spoke to his team and other health professionals, who agreed that he needs to take time to focus on himself.

Shawn Mendes has cancelled his world tour for health reasons

He added that they were hopeful that he would be able to pick up dates after having “much needed time off”, but has decided to continue putting his health first.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future.

“I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” Shawn added.

The post has received over 90,000 likes from fans.

Showing support, singer Demi Lovato told Karson and Kennedy: “My heart goes out to Shawn because I know what it’s like to get out on the road and not be ready for it.

“I know what it’s like to feel, you know overworked or burnt out and that’s never a fun feeling.

“Also when it’s dealing with mental health it’s like, gosh my heart just goes out to him.”

Personal life

Camila Cabello

Shawn and Camila confirmed their relationship in 2019 after the very steamy music video for Señorita.

After two years of dating, the pair announced their separation in November 2021, with Camila taking to social media to tell fans “our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

Camila rose to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before leaving the band to explore her own solo career.

Hailey Beiber (Baldwin)

Before marrying Justin Beiber in 2018, Hailey Baldwin was seen with Shawn at the 2018 Met Gala.

Despite not putting a label on their relationship, the pair, who had been friends since 2013, were seen kissing at an after party for the MTV EMA’s in 2017.

Just two months after their Met Gala sighting, Baldwin was rumoured to be engaged to Canadian pop-star Justin Beiber, who she then married in September 2018.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Although a relationship with Mortez was never confirmed, in 2016, the pair sent fans into a frenzy after heavy flirting on Twitter.