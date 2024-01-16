Shini Muthukrishnan has gained millions of views on her TikTok videos and now she's set to be the new presenter of BBC children's TV show Blue Peter

TikTok and Instagram star Shini Muthukrishnan (pictured) announced as new Blue Peter presenter. Photo by TikTok/Shini Muthukrishnan.

A TikTok star has moved from the smallest screen to a bigger screen as she's been announced as the new presenter of a popular BBC show.

Shini Muthukrishnan, aged 22, will be the new face of iconic children's show Blue Peter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muthukrishnan, who has more than 500,000 followers across her TikTok and Instagram accounts rose to social media fame during the Covid-19 pandemic for the videos she posted. Now, she's caught the eye of BBC bosses who have offered her one of the most highly sought after jobs in children's television.

But, just who is Muthukrishnan, what has she said about her new job and when can viewers expect her to see her make her Blue Peter debut? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Shini Muthukrishnan?

Shini Muthukrishnan is a 22-year-old Malaysian Tamil Instagram and TikTok influencer from rom Stafford in the West Midlands. She proved her natural presenting abilities with the videos she's put out on these platforms over the last four years.

Her videos, which celebrate her British, Indian and Malaysian heritage and take a light-hearted look at some of her cultural traditions, won her hundreds of thousands of fans and also millions of likes. On TikTok, she describes herself as 'a brown girl who loves her chai'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of her most popular videos, which has received more than one million likes, saw her discuss how to make the best chai tea. You can see that video for yourself below.

Muthukrishnan, who will be Blue Peter's 43rd presenter, recently graduated from King's College London with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. She will co-host the world’s longest-running children’s TV programme alongside Abby Cook, Joel Mawhinney and Henry the dog.

You can follow her on Instagram @Shini.M and also on TikTok @jhumkagirl.

TikTok and Instagram star Shini Muthukrishnan (pictured) announced as new Blue Peter presenter. Photo by TikTok/Shini Muthukrishnan.

What has Shini Muthukrishnan said about her Blue Peter job?

In an Instagram video announcing her new presenting job, Muthukrishnan said it was "cool" to be able to say she will be a host of Blue Peter. She added: "When I found out I was going to be the next Blue Peter presenter . . . first of all, I thought everyone was pranking me. I was like 'guys, be for real'."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, she also revealed details about herself so that viewers could get to know her ahead of her first time on-screen, including the fact that she's vegetarian, her favourite snacks are olives, her favourite drink is chai and she loves to read. She added that she "loves wearing all things cultural, including the bangles and the bindis."

In another interview she said: “Being part of the Blue Peter team is such a surreal and exciting feeling. I have really fond memories of Blue Peter. As a kid, I looked up to Helen Skelton, she seemed fearless on screen. She took on incredible challenges with such a headstrong attitude that made me think 'I can be fearless too'.” Skelton presented the show from 2008 to 2013.

When can you see Shini Muthukrishnan on Blue Peter?

Muthukrishnan will go live for her first show on CBBC at 5pm on Friday (January 19). The programme’s producers have revealed that her first challenge will involve taking part in aircraft aerobatics. Plus, she will also be attempting to bathe Henry the dog and cook a tasty treat.