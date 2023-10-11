Will Taylor Swift turn up to ‘Eras Tour’ Premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles?
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Premiere could be taking place at The Grove in Los Angeles and she could be attending
Swifties prepare yourself! If you happen to be in Los Angeles, then make sure you head to The Grove tonight on Wednesday 11 October 2023 where Taylor Swifts 'Eras Tour' Premiere is set to take place. If rumours are to be believed then the world premiere of The Eras Tour concert premiere is set to take place two days before it hits cinemas worldwide.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “LA’s famed shopping centre The Grove posted on its social media channels that the entire complex will be shut down on Wednesday, unofficially confirming rumours that the film’s premiere will be held at The Grove’s AMC theatre that night-though guests at the event are not being told the exact location to report to until late in the day.”
However, according to videos posted on social media, it does seem likely that The Grove’s AMC theatre is where the premiere is set to take place as a red carpet has been placed on the cobbled stone streets surrounding the cinema. The Hollywood Reporter also said that “Swift is expected to make an appearance at the premiere, though few other details have been revealed about the event and who from her inner circle may be in attendance.”