Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Premiere could be taking place at The Grove in Los Angeles and she could be attending

Swifties prepare yourself! If you happen to be in Los Angeles, then make sure you head to The Grove tonight on Wednesday 11 October 2023 where Taylor Swifts 'Eras Tour' Premiere is set to take place. If rumours are to be believed then the world premiere of The Eras Tour concert premiere is set to take place two days before it hits cinemas worldwide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “LA’s famed shopping centre The Grove posted on its social media channels that the entire complex will be shut down on Wednesday, unofficially confirming rumours that the film’s premiere will be held at The Grove’s AMC theatre that night-though guests at the event are not being told the exact location to report to until late in the day.”

