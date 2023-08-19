A major road had to be shut down as hundreds of Swifties flocked to see the pop singer arrive at a star-studded rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift was forced to flee a restaurant in Long Beach Island after hundreds of her diehard fans made their way to catch a glimpse of the music icon.

The 33-year-old pop singer caused a major road to be shut down after she arrived at an event to celebrate the rehearsal dinner of Jack Antonoff’s upcoming wedding with actress Margaret Qualley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was full of stars including Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz and Lana Del Ray.

Hundreds of fans, known as Swifties, gathered outside of the Black Whale corner bar with police having to intervene to keep the massive crowd under control.

Several video’s of Taylor’s arrival at the neighborhood bar surfaced on TikTok with herself and Jack Antonoff seen from inside of the restaurant.

Fans could be heard chanting ‘Taylor! Taylor!’ from outside of the restaurant where the wedding rehearsal was taking place while other video footage showed massive crowds who had lined the streets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At around 8.45pm the restaurant had to shut the balcony curtains - a move met with boos by Swifties outside.

Taylor quickly made a swift exit, alongside security, once the restaurant dinner had finished.

Earlier in the day news of the pop megastar’s arrival had spread around the neighborhood causing hundreds of fans to flock to where Taylor was said to be heading.

According to Page Six, the rehearsal dinner wrapped up around 9pm as Taylor and Lana Del Rey left.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Whale is a modest bar and fish house which, established in 2005 and is a change from the luxury Taylor is used to.

Before this A-lister event the restaurant’s claim to fame was as the neighbourhood bar for the township of Beach Haven on Long Beach Island.

The event was the rehearsal dinner for Qualley and Antonoff, who confirmed their engagement back in May 2022 - taking to Instagram to share the ring.

Antonoff is an American singer, multi instrumentalist, songwriter and record producer. He is the lead singer of rock band Bleachers, and the guitarist and drummer in the pop rock band Fun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antonoff has played a major role in Taylor’s career after having started working with her on her 1989 album which she won a GRAMMY award for.

Since the award, he is credited as a writer and producer on future Taylor albums that have been released.