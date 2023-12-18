Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has suffered a heart attack and she is by his bedside in hospital

Kate Garraway is reportedly set to spend Christmas in hospital with husband Derek Draper after he suffered a heart attack. English broadcaster and journalist Kate Garraway poses with their medal after being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, in Windsor on June 28, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Garraway has reportedly pulled out of all her television and radio jobs for the foreseeable future after husband Derek Draper recently suffered a heart attack that according to The Sun has left him ‘fighting for his life.’ The Sun went on to say that “It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with his family.”

This is the latest setback for Derek Draper, 56, who has had to deal with the devastating consequences of covid after contracting it in March 2020, which led him being put in a medically induced coma and having to stay in hospital for an extended period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the ITV documentary ‘Kate Garraway: Finding Derek,’ Kate Garrway let cameras document his battle with covid and how she and her family have had to adjust. She also filmed the documentary ‘Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek,’ which was the follow up to ‘Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.’ In the second documentary, the viewers see Kate attempt to navigate the challenges of the social care system.

On Good Morning Britain on December 18, 2023, hosts Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins sent their support to their colleague. Charlotte Hawkins said that “We wanted to start with an update. You've seen that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly, very poorly at the moment.

“We want to let Derek, Kate and the whole family know we are thinking of them, and that we’re sending them our very best wishes.” Richard Madeley also said that “It is a very difficult time,” and Charlotte Hawkins then added that it was “Extremely difficult. Lots of love.”

Kate Garraway married Derek Draper in 2005, and the couple have two children, daughter Darcey who is 17 and 14 year old Billy. When the couple attended a Elton John concert earlier this year, Sir Elton dedicated ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ to Derek.