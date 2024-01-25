TikToker Dan has said he is 'grateful' for the support he's received online since his split from former wife Lucy Claire, but she's slammed the people who have posted 'vile opinions' about her. Photos by TikTok (left @DanAndLucy and right @LucyAndHarps).

Former TikTok couple Dan Lawrence and Lucy Claire are both continuing with their separate social media accounts following their split, but while Dan has thanked people for their support Lucy has been forced to slam trolls.

Earlier this month, fans of the now estranged couple, who gained TikTok several years ago by sharing videos of them with her daughter Harper and also pranking each other, were surprised when Dan posted a video diary in which he revealed the pair had actually separated in November - just weeks after they married.

Since then, the pair have each posted different things on their individual social media pages. Lucy's first post after the split was announced came on Instagram, just days after her estranged husband's video was uploaded. She used the post, which included an image of herself and Dam walking with Harper to remind people that they don't know all the details behind other's decisions. She said "it’s important to remember that online narratives don’t always capture the full complexity of personal situations" and asked fans not to take sides between the pair and instead "be kind", while they focus on continuing to raise their three-year-old daughter.

Dan has also said that he has posted raw videos where he talks to the camera about his heartbreak to help other men open up more about their mental health. Now, Dan, aged 40, has started sharing regular vlogs of himself with his little girl, in which he has thanked people for supporting him. On the other hand, 26-year-old Lucy has spoken out against the negative comments you has received from people, both online and in person. So, what exactly have each of them said? Keep reading to find out.

What are Dan's latest videos?

Dan has begun posting a series of videos showing his time spent with Harper on the original @danandlucy page, suiggesting that he has taken it over. He has called them 'daddy and daughter vlogs'. In one video posted earlier today (Thursday January 25), he said he was grateful for the support he had received. He said: "I'm grateful for the support we've had and I hope people continue watching our journey and seeing where we'll be."

In the same video, he also announced that he is due to launch a new podcast alongside his friends, with several episodes already recorded and more planned. The dad also admitted that Mondays were "the hardest day" of the week for him because Harper is at nursery and he's left alone in the house with his thoughts.

In another video, recorded on Sunday (January 21), Lawrence credited Harper with getting him through the difficult time in his life "because she's amazing". While most of the video focuses on Lawrence showing how he spent the day with the youngster, and complaining about an uncooked takeaway he received, he did also appear to make a dig at his estranged wife.

He said: "This is probably what's ended my . . . the 'm' word . . . but don't sweat the small stuff. That's what I was doing, apparently, sweating the small stuff. So now I just enjoy the little things." Referring to the oven, he also said: "We have got a pizza setting. She made us buy the most expensive oven".

The comments on the videos are overwhelmingly supportive, with many encouraging Dan to 'keep going' and telling him he's a 'brilliant dad'. Some users, however, have said that his apparent swipes at Lucy have made them uncomfortable. One person said: "It's the hints towards her that's not fair."

Former couple Dan and Lucy, who went viral on TikTok for their relationship and family videos, have split up. Photo by Instagram/DanLawrenceComedy.

What is Lucy's latest video?

Lucy has taken to her TikTok page, @LucyAndHarps, to talk about the backlash she has received from people online and in person. In the video, which was posted yesterday (Wednesday January 24), she said: "Tell me why I'm sat in a car park instead of a (unaudiable) with my child because as soon as I walk in people start shouting abuse at me based on a five minute video they have seen on the internet."

She said she didn't want to have to make the video and keep any details about her split from Dan offline, but she felt she had no choice. She added: "I've bit my tongue. There's so much I haven't said because I'm trying to protect Dan's relationship with my family, I'm trying to protect everybody's mental health in the situation, I'm trying my best . . . I understand, you see a video with no context and of course you jump to conclusions.

"Messaging me is one thing, coming up to my in public when I'm out with my child . . . when all I'm trying to do right now . . . my entire focus is trying to make sure she is as unaffected as possible by all of this." She also said she had seen people write 'vile opinions' about her online.

She captioned the video: "Talking about this is something that I promised myself I would never do but today has changed everything. I think Dan is an excellent father and a good person, but sadly our relationship reached a point where it wasn’t sustainable. Was I overly optimistic about our marriage changing things? Perhaps. Hindsight is 20/20. "Every ounce of my energy over the last few months has gone into prioritising Harper, maintaining an amicable relationship with Dan, and doing my utmost to protect everyone’s mental health & wellbeing. I am trying my best, but it is utterly exhausting. "So now, despite my repeated requests to keep things private, I am being punished publicly for all to see, including Harper, for being unable to cope any longer in a relationship that, on top of taking care of a home and a young child, demanded more than any partner or wife should ever have to deal with alone. "I understand people have come to their own conclusions based on what they have seen online, but there are many intricacies of our separation that I will never publicise - not because there’s sordid details to be hidden - but because I don’t want Harper to have to watch it all play out one day. I am doing the best I can to keep this all offline, if not for her sake, but for our own mental health. "But now, because I refuse to disclose the entirety of the most difficult time of my life on the internet for all to see, I’m receiving a barrage of abuse and unfounded accusations on a daily basis. Why is it that I must be a gold digger? Why is it that I must have met another man? Why can’t it simply be that I want to wake up in the morning feeling happy without having to walk on eggshells in my own home?

To those of you who have reacted with compassion and sensitivity in your comments, just know that I do see it and I appreciate it more than you know. To those of you who feel it necessary to berate me: I have thick skin, but I am still a human being who is grieving the loss of her best friend & husband… and shouting at me in front of my child is surely one step too far." The caption finished with the following statement, signalling Lucy's move away from social media: "I’m going to take a break for a while to continue to focus on Harper who deserves nothing but the best."

Lucy's emotional video was met with many comments of support from her fans. One person said: "Leave this poor lady alone, what ever has happened is Dan and Lucy’s business. Can’t you see these two people are broken. People need to keep out!!!". Another said: "There’s two sides to every story and hats off with you for handling this with grace and decorum and trying to protect Harper."