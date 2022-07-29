UB40 released new song Champion to mark the start of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

UB40 have released an official anthem for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is taking place in Birmingham.

The British pop band debuted Champion with a video directed by award-winning filmmaker Daniel Alexander.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are joined on the track by Birmingham-based rappers Dapz On The Map and Gilly G.

UB40 member Robin Campbell said: “We are proud to be representing the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with the official anthem Champion.

Martin Meredith, Matt Doyle and Laurence Parry of UB40 perform during the Birmingham Festival Launch 2022 at Symphony Hall on February 28

“Birmingham represents the best of global Britain and it’s our pleasure to showcase this to the world.

“Birmingham is a city of champions!”

Champion is the first single on the band’s upcoming album Ub45, which will be released in early 2023.

The album is a collection of new music as well as reimagined versions of classics and greatest hits.

UB40 member Matt Doyle added: “Champion is all about positivity.

“It’s about being uplifted and putting that energy into whatever gets you up in the morning - whether it be music, art or sport or whatever it is.

“It’s about doing what you do best and excelling at that, celebrating being a champion.”

UB40 are passionate about flying the flag for their home city and have infused a message of hope for the youth in their anthem.

Champion features a horn line from Brian Travers (UB40’a saxophonist) who passed away in 2021.

After the Commonwealth Games has ended the band will start their 45th anniversary tour in the UK and Ireland.

Founding members of the band Robin Campbell, James Brown, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan will be joined by Martin Meredith, Laurence Parry, Tony Mullings, Ian Thompson and Matt Doyle for the tour.

The band will be playing Castlebar, Belfast, Leeds, London and Birmingham in December 2022.

The tour is set to be jam-packed with UB40 classics and fan favourites, as well as new music that fans may not have heard on stage before.

Musicians Astro (L) and Ali Campbell of UB40 perform on stage

Fans can expect to hear Food For Thought, Kingston Town, Red Red Wine and of course Champion.

Robin said: “Our 45th anniversary doesn’t bear thinking about, but the celebrations will be great fun starting in the UK arenas in December.

“These shows and the new album represent our brotherhood and celebrating our history but also taking our next step together as a band.

“We are pushing new boundaries and looking to the future with our frontman Matt Doyle, and we can’t wait to show the world how good he is with us and how much he’s come on in the last year.”

UB40 have had 17 top 10 singles and more than 50 hit UK singles - as well as selling 100 million records.

The band won an Ivor Novello Award, was nominated for the BRIT Award for Best British Group in 1984 and the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album four times between 1987 and 2006.