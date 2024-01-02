X Factor star Fleur East has announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin

Fleur East is set to become a mum in 2024 after announcing pregnancy news on social media. Photograph by Getty for the National Lottery.

X Factor star Fleur East and husband Marcel Badiane-Robin are set to become parents in 2024. The 36 year old singer took to her Instagram to reveal the news and said in the caption: “2024 is gonna be different…” followed by a baby and a heart emoji. In the photograph, she is seen wearing a black blazer, bodysuit and is seen holding her bump.

After making the announcement on her Instagram, Fleur East’s social media has been flooded with celebrities wishing her well. Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winner Ellie Leach said: “OMG!!!!!! So so so happy for you.” I’m A Celebrity 2023 winner Sam Thompson said: “Fleur!! Congratulations,” whilst his girlfriend Zara McDermott said: “Congratulations! You’re going to be an amazing mummy xxx.”

Fleur East reportedly first met her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin when he was working as a waiter in a bar in 2009. Fleur was dating someone at the time, so the couple got together a year later. When the couple got engaged, Fleur revealed that “We’re in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne… Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: ‘Fleur East, will you be my wife?”