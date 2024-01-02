Pregnancy joy for Fleur East: Who is her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin?
X Factor star Fleur East has announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin
X Factor star Fleur East and husband Marcel Badiane-Robin are set to become parents in 2024. The 36 year old singer took to her Instagram to reveal the news and said in the caption: “2024 is gonna be different…” followed by a baby and a heart emoji. In the photograph, she is seen wearing a black blazer, bodysuit and is seen holding her bump.
After making the announcement on her Instagram, Fleur East’s social media has been flooded with celebrities wishing her well. Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winner Ellie Leach said: “OMG!!!!!! So so so happy for you.” I’m A Celebrity 2023 winner Sam Thompson said: “Fleur!! Congratulations,” whilst his girlfriend Zara McDermott said: “Congratulations! You’re going to be an amazing mummy xxx.”
Fleur East reportedly first met her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin when he was working as a waiter in a bar in 2009. Fleur was dating someone at the time, so the couple got together a year later. When the couple got engaged, Fleur revealed that “We’re in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne… Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: ‘Fleur East, will you be my wife?”
Fleur and Marcel married in Morocco in June 2019, Marcel is a fashion designer and has worked with the likes of Rita Ora. Fleur East came second in the 2014 season of The X Factor and has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here! In June 2023, it was announced that Fleur would be replacing Rylan as the co-host of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, which she presents alongside Janette Manrara.
