There’s only a few weeks left until either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak are named as Boris Johnson’s successor

With only a week and a half until the next Prime Minister of the UK is announced, the finish line for the Tory leadership contest is in sight.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been fighting for the past two months to prove that Conservative Party members should lend their vote to them, and now they are in their last round of appearances to make the final push.

The candidiates found themselves in Birmingham for the latest round of hustings.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak once again clashed heads on their plans for combating the rising cost of living.

Ms Truss backed her tax-cutting plan, saying: “I give you the example of Britain where we cut corporation tax and we saw revenues increase.

“There is an example of where cutting taxes actually helped us attract more revenue into the Treasury and more growth into the economy.

“This whole language of ‘unfunded’ tax cuts implies the static model, the so-called abacus economics that the Treasury orthodoxy has promoted for years, but it hasn’t worked in our economy because what we have ended up with is high tax, high spending and low growth.

“That is not a sustainable model for Britain’s future.”

Mr Sunak took aim at his opponent’s plans, saying: “I think unfunded tax cuts are wrong and do you know what? Her [Margaret Thatcher] chancellor Nigel Lawson agrees with me, the head of her policy unit agrees with me, Norman Lamont agrees with me.

“All of these people who understood Margaret Thatcher’s economics are supporting my economic plan because it is the right one for our country and it is a Conservative approach to managing the economy.”

Ms Truss also refused to answer whether or not she would introduce a new ethics adviser if she were to be voted into power.

When asked, the Foreign Secretary said: “I would put in place, if I was elected as prime minister, a strong chief whip.

“I would return them to Number 12 Downing Street so they are at the heart of Government and making sure there is zero tolerance of misbehaviour.”

She added: “I do think one of the problems we have got in this country in the way we approach things is we have numerous advisers and independent bodies, and rules and regulations.

“For me it’s about understanding the difference between right and wrong, and I am somebody who has always acted with integrity, I have always been clear about what I will do, I have followed through on my promises and been honest about the situation, and that is what I would do as prime minister.”

Who is favourite to win the contest?

Currently, Ms Truss is favourite to win the Tory leadership contest, with Paddy Power currently giving odds of 1/50 for the Foreign Minister becoming party leader and Prime Minister.