Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned against being ‘too snowflakey’ about complaints of bullying

Dominic Raab should be suspended while the claims that he bullied staff are fully investigated, the head of the senior civil servants’ union has urged.

Raab has remained in post as the Justice Secretary and deputy prime minister throughout the probe, but Dave Penman, head of the FDA union, said that “any other employee…would in all likelihood be suspended” until the investigation is concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conservative allies have backed Raab, with Jacob Rees-Mogg warning against being “too snowflakey” over bullying allegations, and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan rejected calls for Raab to be suspended.

Eight formal complaints involving at least 24 civil servants

The three permanent secretaries who led officials working under Raab are thought to have given evidence to an inquiry into the Justice Secretary being led by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

FDA general secretary Penman told the BBC that Raab should be suspended to protect other members of staff while the investigation is conducted. He said: “If that was any other employee, if that was a permanent secretary in the civil service, they would in all likelihood be suspended from their job while the investigation took place.

Advertisement

“That’s not to prejudge the investigation, that’s to say if there are serious allegations of bullying and extensive allegations like this, that one of the considerations is how do you protect employees from that sort of behaviour? And while it’s being determined, you would normally suspend someone, given the seriousness and extent of those accusations.”

Raab’s cabinet colleague Keegan rejected calls for him to step aside while Tolley carries out his work. She told Sky News she think it is “fair to let investigations continue”.

Advertisement

She said: “I think that is the fair process. I think it was Dom himself who instigated this investigation. That is ongoing. That will uncover all the facts. When you get the facts you discuss and take the action. I think it is only fair when somebody accuses somebody of something, you go through that. You go through the fair process. I think that is the right thing to do.

“Then the Prime Minister and Dominic will obviously discuss that and make the right decision based on that.”

Advertisement

Dozens of civil servants are believed to be involved in eight formal complaints, ranging over a four year period while Raab worked across three separate government departments. The investigation is being led by Adam Tolley KC. The Guardian reports that at least 24 civil servants are involved in the complaints.

There are also reports that No 10 was warned about concerns over Raab’s behaviour before Rishi Sunak made the decision to appoint him deputy prime minister last year.

Civil servants highlighted that there had been “issues” with Raab in his previous departments before Sunak decided to bring him back into government, while Downing Street has insisted that Sunak was not “directly told,” according to The Times.

Tolley was appointed by the Prime Minister in November after a number of allegations came to light, prompting Raab to refer himself for an investigation. Tolley will put together a report with support from Cabinet Office officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the senior officials interviewed as part of the investigation is Simon McDonald, former permanent secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), who told LBC last year that Raab could plausibly be characterised as a bully.

Speaking to Andrew Marr, McDonald said: "Dominic Raab is one of the most driven people I ever worked for. He was a tough boss."

"Those sound like euphemisms," said Marr.

Advertisement

"Maybe they are. I worked closely with him and I didn’t see everything that happened."

When asked whether “the characterisation of Dominic Raab as somebody who could bully and around whom bullying happened is a plausible one," McDonald answered “yes”.

Advertisement

McDonald reportedly spoke to Raab about his behaviour towards staff in his private office and during meetings during his time at the FCO. He is also understood to have informally reported his concerns to the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team.

After being reappointed to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) by Sunak last year, the department’s permanent secretary, Antonia Romeo, reportedly warned that he must treat staff professionally and with respect amid unhappiness about his return.

Advertisement

Raab has denied any wrongdoing and said he will “thoroughly rebut and refute” the allegations against him, insisting that he “acted professionally” during his tenure as secretary of state across the three departments.

‘We mustn’t be too snowflakey about it’

Former Brexit opportunities minister and Commons leader Rees-Mogg warned Sky News that “we’ve got to be slightly careful about the bullying allegations,” adding, “we mustn’t be too snowflakey about it”.

He said: “It’s a very difficult line to judge. It’s not a straightforward issue in most cases. It’s how did somebody react, what did somebody say, is it reasonable to demand from senior and well-paid professionals a level of good service? And then you have to judge whether that line has been overstepped.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penman described the comments as “outrageous”.

He said: “A former leader of the House trivialising bullying that we know has ruined lives and careers. “Not only should he be ashamed of himself but his leader and party should distance themselves from this.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Deputy Leader and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said: “These shocking claims of widespread bullying and intimidation raise yet more questions about the Prime Minister’s judgement.

"He promised a government of integrity and claimed zero tolerance for bullying, yet he not only appointed Dominic Raab as his Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary but continues to prop him up.

Advertisement