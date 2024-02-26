Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A senior Reform UK politician has revealed he has spoken to Lee Anderson “a few times” about switching parties, with the controversial MP’s future up in the air.

Howard Cox, the party’s London mayoral candidate, told NationalWorld that Reform was targeting 11 Tory MPs, saying "I think a decent nudge could get them across" although would not confirm any names. Speaking about Anderson, Cox said: “I don’t know if he wants to come to Reform or not. I’ve spoken to him a few times about these things, but I don’t know what’s between his ears regarding his political future.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden had said Anderson could return to the party if he apologised, although that now appears unlikely. Rishi Sunak said the former Tory deputy chairman’s comments were “wrong” although repeatedly refused to say they were Islamophobic.

Could Lee Anderson join Reform UK? Richard Tice, right, appeared to offer him an olive branch. Credit: Getty/Kim Mogg

Richard Tice: MPs have my number

Reform UK’s leader Richard Tice appeared to offer Anderson a place in his party. He said: “The truth is that Lee speaks for millions of people who are appalled by what is happening to our country.” Tice added: “I do not and will not give a running commentary on any discussions I have with any MPs, but those MPs have my number.” Anderson previously said he had been offered “a lot of money” to defect to Reform, something Tice denied.

Cox told NationalWorld: “Yes Lee Anderson said a silly thing, but we mustn’t steer clear of that, we must talk about it. His sentiment is right, his delivery was crass. I like Lee, he’s very good … Suella [Braverman] wrote a similar article - the sentiments were delivered in a better way.”

Reform UK figures have repeatedly said they would not accept any Tory MP, but would assess their voting record first. London Assembly and Parliamentary candidate Alan Cook explained: “We will certainly look at their voting record, see how they’ve represented the country before taking them on board. We will cherry pick and choose the people that we believe have put the country first.” He could not say whether Anderson had been assessed.

Reform UK’s candidate for London mayor, Howard Cox. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Farage: Anderson would 'feel happier in Reform'

Reform UK’s honorary president Nigel Farage, who is not openly campaigning for the party, said Anderson would “probably feel happier in Reform than he has in the current Conservative Party”. The Ashfield MP is paid £100,000 each year to work as a presenter for GB News, where Farage also works.

If Anderson switched he would become Reform UK’s first MP. The party has been putting pressure on the Tories by hitting up to 13% in national opinion polls. Reform gained double-digit vote shares in both of the two recent by-elections in which Labour defeated the Conservatives.

Prior to becoming the MP for Ashfield, Anderson was a Labour councillor and switched to the Tories after being investigated for placing boulders to deter travellers from setting up camp in 2018. He was elected as an MP in December 2019, and has previously said that asylum seekers can "f*** off back to France" and accused people using foodbanks of being bad at budgeting.

Alan Cook, Jonathan Gullis MP and Howard Cox, presenting FairFuel UK's petition to No10 Downing Street. Credit: Alan Cook

Fuel duty campaign

Cox and Cook had been in Parliament meeting another outspoken MP, Jonathan Gullis, who is part of the Tories’ 2019 Red Wall intake alongside Anderson. The trio had coffee after presenting a petition of more than 120,000 signatories to No10 Downing Street, urging the government not to increase fuel duty.

Cox, founder of campaign group FairFuelUK, told NationalWorld: “The Budget is actually a pivotal moment leading up to the general election, it’s crucial to what voters are going to do. They’ve got to really make a difference in people’s cost of living, I’ve written a private letter to Jeremy Hunt, Jonathan [Gullis] has seen that, challenging him to cut fuel duty by 20p per litre.”

Cox has organised for 40 MPs, including Suella Braverman, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel, to sign a letter to Hunt urging him not to increase fuel duty. In both cases, Tories are working alongside Reform UK as part of the FairFuel campaign.

“I don’t know for how many years, the last three or four years, even under a Tory administration, [motorists] have suffered many anti-driving policies,” Cox said. “This is one reason why I’m standing as London Mayor.”

He added: “You always know you’re making progress when people say a vote for us [Reform UK] is a vote for Labour. MP after MP is coming up to me, saying if you vote for them you’re going to get Starmer.”