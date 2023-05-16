NationalWorld’s politics editor Tom Hourigan has this comprehensive guide to Northern Ireland’s first council elections since 2019

A fortnight after local elections in England, voters in Northern Ireland are going to the polls on Thursday (18 May) to choose the councillors responsible for services where they live - like collecting bins and managing leisure centres.

NationalWorld has everything you need to know about the elections, what’s at stake and how to take part.

What’s happening?

Advertisement

Advertisement

These councils have a range of responsibilities, from managing parking permits to maintaining parks and making decisions on planning applications.

The ballot was originally scheduled to take place on May 4 - alongside England’s local elections - but was postponed because counting would have clashed with the Coronation.

Who can vote and what do they need to vote?

Anyone can vote in the local elections providing they’re aged 18 or over, are on the electoral register and are a British, Irish, EU or Commonwealth citizen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since 2002, voters taking part in local elections in Northern Ireland have been required to show photo ID. Without it, they won’t be able to cast their ballot. They don’t need to take their polling card although it can speed up the process.

A UK, Irish or EU passport

A UK, Irish or European Economic Area (EEA) driving licence

A Translink (public transport provider) 60+, Senior, Blind Person’s, War Disabled or Half Fare Smartpass

An Electoral Identity Card

A biometric immigration document

People are allowed to bring ID that’s expired, providing polling station staff can recognise the photo.

To vote, people can find out the location of their nearest polling station on the Electoral Commission website. They can also get a proxy to vote on their behalf - or send their ballot paper in the post - but the deadline to register for these has already passed. Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm.

What system do people use to vote?

Local elections in Northern Ireland use a system called single transferable voting (STV).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voters rank the candidates on the ballot paper in order of preference (so they put “1” next to their favourite, “2” next to their second favourite and so on). They can add numbers next to as many or as few candidates on the list as they like.

Any candidate needs a set amount of votes (known as the quota) to be elected. A mathematical formula is used to calculate the quota, based on the number of seats available and total votes cast.

Candidates who hit the quota with enough first preferences from the public are automatically elected. If they get extra first preference votes, these move to each voter’s second favourite candidate. This process continues until every seat is filled. If no-one reaches the quota first time round, the least popular candidate is removed and their votes are transferred.

The advantage of STV is that every vote counts - and campaigners for proportional representation say it’s a better reflection of people’s choices at the ballot box. The disadvantage is that it’s more complicated than the traditional “first past the post” system - meaning it almost always takes longer to produce a result.

Who won in 2019?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - which wants to maintain close ties with the rest of the UK - emerged from the 2019 elections with the biggest number of seats (122). Sinn Fein (which aims to unify Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic) were second with 105 and the Ulster Unionist Party got 75. The centrist Alliance Party made the biggest gains in terms of seats, nearly doubling their council representation from 32 to 53.

The DUP - led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson - will be hoping to retain its status as the largest party represented on councils.

Other parties contesting seats in 2023 include the Social Democratic and Labour Party, the Greens, the loyalist Traditional Unionist Voice, the left-wing People Before Profit and the “all-Ireland” movement Aontú.

Like in 2019, the local elections are taking place at a time when Northern Ireland’s devolved government is not sitting. The Stormont Assembly - set up as a result of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 - collapsed more than a year ago when the DUP withdrew its support in protest at changes to trading arrangements after Brexit. So far, efforts to restore the Assembly have failed - meaning civil servants have had to run Stormont departments themselves to keep the government functioning.

Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill, whose party is currently the second biggest in terms of council seats in Northern Ireland.

Because of the impasse, councils had to step in and help people struggling with the cost of living - as the Assembly’s collapse delayed UK government energy bill support being paid. Councils set up fuel poverty funds and “warm spaces” to try to bridge the gap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s entirely possible voters will use the local elections to have their say on the situation at Stormont - even though they’re choosing councillors rather than Assembly members.

When will we know the results?