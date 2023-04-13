Local elections taking place on 4 May will be the first time photo ID is required to vote at polling stations

The Post Office is urging people to ensure they have photo ID ready for next month’s local elections to avoid being “turned away”.

New rules set out by the government now require all voters to produce photo ID in order to cast their ballots.

Ministers say the move, which was piloted in several local authorities at previous local elections in England, is essential to root out extremely rare cases of voter fraud.

Voters are advised to consider whether there is enough time for a new passport or driver’s licence to be returned to them if they are intending to use it as their photo ID to vote at the elections on 4 May.

Labour MP Angela Eagle accused the government of an attempt at voter suppression and said it would be easier to collect a parcel from the post office than to vote.

She added it is “deliberately designed to stop poorer voters accessing their democratic rights” and it is “making it harder for younger people to use their existing forms of photo ID at the polling station, Oyster cards, for example.”

LGA officials are worried that many voters who are unaware of the changes might have to be turned away and there are also serious concerns about polling day itself with voters becoming angry when they are told they cannot vote.

Post Office urges voters to plan photo ID ahead of May elections. (Image by Getty Images)

‘No one wants to see someone turned away’

Elinor Hull, Post Office identity services director, said the firm wants to “raise awareness” among young people that they may “already have an acceptable form of photo ID that’s in their wallet” and “can use it to vote at May’s elections.”

She said : “No one wants to see someone turned away from voting at a polling station because they don’t have the required form of ID with them. Our postmasters handle thousands of applications for passport and driver’s licence renewals every week as people still prefer to do this face to face and have peace of mind that their application has been checked and completed correctly.

“Many people with an expiring passport will be desperate to renew it before the summer holidays, but if you’re planning to do so around the local elections it’s important to consider what other form of photo ID you have to vote.”

James Jamieson, a Conservative councillor and chairman of the Local Government Association, told the Observer that “raising public awareness of these new requirements is crucial”.

He said: “We remain concerned about the potential for electoral staff to be overwhelmed with enquiries and voter authority certificate applications when polling cards go out. Electoral administrators and returning officers also need urgent clarity and detailed guidance to implement any changes to the electoral process without risking access to the vote.”

‘Expensive and unnecessary voter ID policy’

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner slammed the government for its “expensive and unnecessary voter ID policy” and said voters are now “at risk of being caught out while renewing driving licences and passports.”

She added: “No one should be missing out on democracy because this government can’t keep our public services running effectively. If voters don’t have the government’s required photo ID, the easiest way to vote is by signing up for a postal vote.”

A government spokesperson said: “We cannot be complacent when it comes to ensuring our democracy remains secure. Photo identification has been used in Northern Ireland elections since 2003.

“The vast majority of people already have a form of acceptable identification. We’re urging anyone who doesn’t to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate as soon as possible and we expect more people to apply over the next few weeks.