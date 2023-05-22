The IPPR think tank has said that Labour is “right” to adopt a new health mission for the NHS, but has stressed that investment will be “key” if the party hopes to achieve its ambitions.

Chris Thomas, Head of IPPR’s Commission on Health and Prosperity, said: “The NHS was created at a time when conditions like tuberculosis remained among the biggest killers. But today’s challenges are different. A shift to more preventative care – and more care in the community – is long overdue.

“Labour is right in its ambition to create a 21st century plan for a 21st century NHS. But there also needs to be a plan for investment alongside these bold reforms to help make such an aspirational target believable.

“Investing in the things that drive healthier lives, like good housing, a healthy diet and lower smoking rates will be critical for delivering healthier people and a healthier economy.”

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting during a visit to East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) Station in Braintree, Essex. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has also commented on Labour’s new healthcare plan - which includes reducing heart disease by a quarter within a decade.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at BHF, told NationalWorld: “Cardiovascular disease is responsible for one death every three minutes in the UK, so we’re heartened to see that Labour recognises the bold ambition needed to better prevent, diagnose, treat and focus research on one of the nation’s biggest killers.

“Medical research has helped us make great strides in saving lives from heart attacks and strokes over the last 60 years. But the pace of progress had slowed even before the pandemic, and heart and circulatory disease death rates have now increased.