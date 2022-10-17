Truss could become latest former PM to benefit from £115k scheme even if she leaves Downing Street just months after taking office

Liz Truss will be entitled to claim up to £115,000 per year from the taxpayer for the rest of her life once she leaves office, despite likely being one of the shortest-serving prime ministers in history.

The Public Duties Cost Allowance (PDCA) allows former prime ministers to claim back money toward the cost of maintaining their activities in public life.

Former PMs have claimed back millions through the scheme since it was set up in 1991 following the resignation of Margaret Thatcher.

After leaving office Truss will become the sixth living former PM entitled to claim back through the scheme, which could result in the taxpayer paying out more than £700,000 per year including pension contributions.

How much did each former PM claim last year?

Advertisement

John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron all claimed more than £100,000 through the PDCA in 2020/2021, according to Cabinet Office accounts for that period.

Major and Blair both claimed back the maximum available allowance, of £115,000, while Brown claimed just under, at £114,712, and Cameron slightly less again, at £113,423.

Theresa May, the only former prime minister who still serves as an MP and therefore already receives a taxpayer salary to carry out ‘public duties’, claimed £57,832.

In total, pension contributions linked to the PDCA cost the taxpayer £55,381 in 2020/2021.

Boris Johnson became eligible to claim through the scheme after leaving office earlier this year, although it is not yet known whether he has received funds through the PDCA as this year’s Cabinet Office accounts are yet to be filed.

While the payment is generally reserved for former prime ministers, an exception was made for Sir Nick Clegg, who served as deputy prime minister in the coalition government between 2010-2015.

Advertisement

Sir Nick ceased his claim in 2019-2020, having already banked £444,775 through the PDCA scheme by that time.

What is the Public Duties Cost Allowance?

The PDCA was introduced in 1991 to “assist former Prime Ministers still active in public life” with Margaret Thatcher its first recipient.

According to a government briefing note, payments through the PDCA “are made only to meet the actual cost of continuing to fulfil public duties. The costs are a reimbursement of incurred expenses for necessary office costs and secretarial costs arising from their special position in public life.

“The allowance is not paid to support private or parliamentary duties. The PDCA is in addition to any constituency office which they may maintain as an MP.”

The PDCA scheme was set up by the former senior civil servant Sir Robin Butler in 1991, shortly after Mrs Thatcher announced her resignation.

Advertisement

In addition to the PDCA, former PMs are entitled to claim a pension allowance to contribute towards their office staff pension costs, limited to 10% of the maximum allowance.

Since 2013, former PMs have claimed almost £4m through the allowance, and the full cost of the PDCA since its creation is significantly more, although records up to 1997 are no longer held.