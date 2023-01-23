The business committee is said to be ‘universally unhappy’ with Thompson’s appearance last week

MPs could decide to request that the CEO of Royal Mail returns to Parliament to clarify evidence he gave to a select committee last week.

Simon Thompson, the Royal Mail boss who was quizzed by MPs last week on whether he is “worth” the £140,000 bonus he received last year on top of a £540,000 salary, has been criticised for some of his responses during the evidence hearing.

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee chair Darren Jones MP said Thompson was “quite good at evading my questions” and reminded him that “misleading parliament is not something we appreciate”.

CWU members in Royal Mail staged 18 days of strike action during the second half of 2022 over pay, jobs and conditions. The union is currently balloting members on further action, with results expected mid-February.

‘Universally unhappy’

Royal Mail’s embattled CEO could be asked to write to the BEIS committee to clarify evidence he gave in a bruising session last week, or even be recalled to give evidence again.

A source familiar with the BEIS committee’s thinking told NationalWorld that they were “universally unhappy” with Thompson’s evidence and a decision could be taken on how to proceed as soon as tomorrow morning (24 January).

During the session, Thompson claimed that it is not Royal Mail policy to prioritise parcels over letters, in keeping with the firm’s universal service obligation. Ruth Edwards MP said she had been contacted by Royal Mail workers to say this was not the case and they were routinely told to prioritise parcels.

After Thompson insisted that this was not and had never been Royal Mail policy, Jones cited a poster he had been sent a picture of by a whistleblower.

He said: “A whistleblower wrote to me only last week once we had advertised that this session was happening to tell me that you do in fact prioritise parcels over letters. In fact, he sent me a picture of a poster that is on his rack in one of your offices.

He added: “It says, “The future is parcels. Unless your manager directs you otherwise these are your priorities on delivery each day: number one, premium items and collections; number two, large parcels; number three, lapsing, including all parcels; number four, at least half of the delivery points on your frame, including letters”.

Thompson said he was “aware of that particular correspondence,” and that it was a “local action.”

This exchange prompted Jones to remind Thompson that “misleading Parliament is not something that we appreciate here on the committee”.

Asked to name the external advisers being used by Royal Mail on the transformation of the company and changes to working structure, Thompson said he would write to the committee as some agreements were protected by confidentiality clauses. Jones took issue with this, pointing out that Thompson was protected by parliamentary privilege, so couldn’t be subject to legal threat if he did name the consultants.

Jones said that, “a certain set of external consultants and advisers are advising all businesses to invest in technology, automated devices and reducing headcount for workers and using self-employed drivers, cutting costs”.

He said: “You might see that in Amazon or Evri or other types of companies where this committee has heard testimony of working conditions being entirely unacceptable for those people, you’re just following a similar track aren’t you because you’re being advised by probably those same consultants.”

Thompson was also challenged over whether workers are required to carry a PDA which collects data on the speed at which they work. Amazon has been criticised for using similar technology. Thompson said workers do carry the device but it is not used for “telling people to go more quickly”.

Following this exchange, Jones remarked that Thompson was “quite good at evading my questions”.

He said: “The points I wanted to make today are that your bonus package has been changed in order to focus purely on shareholder value; that you are using external consultants to do what is happening in the rest of the industry; and that you are using technology in a way that adds an enormous amount of stress on to your workforce.