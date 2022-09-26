The Labour leader will take the stage in Liverpool to give a keynote speech at the conference after Kwasi Kwarteng announced a controversial mini-budget last week

All eyes are on the Labour Party as it begins to mount an opposition to the Conservative’s controversial mini-budget.

The mini-budget and crashing currency has coincided with the Labour Party Conference, currently being held in Liverpool. Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered a speech at the conference to a packed room as she responded to the worsening economic crisis in the UK, while also announcing new green policies for the party.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to take the stage in Liverpool to deliver a highly-anticipated speech. He will be attempting to win over voters by building an argument against Mr Kwarteng’s policy changes and Ms Truss’s Conservative government.

Here’s when the Labour leader will be speaking, and what he is expected to say.

Sir Keir Starmer will make a keynote speech at Labour’s Party Conference following the Conservative’s controversial mini-budget. (Credit: Getty Images)

When is Keir Starmer’s speech at Labour Conference 2022?

Sir Keir is expected to take the stage at Liverpool’s Arena and Conference Centre on Tuesday 27 September. He is due on stage at 2pm.

The party leader will give his speech following a morning comprising sessions of Britain in the World and A Green and Digital Future. The day will be rounded out following Sir Keir’s speech with a session titled A Future Where Families Come First, before voting among members takes place later in the evening.

Ahead of his speech on stage, Sir Keir is due to speak with former footballer Gary Neville at 5:10pm on Monday 26 September.

Former Manchester United defender Neville said he had been “unnerved” by reports the Government was preparing to shelve plans for an independent regulator for football.

The Government gave its formal backing to the idea of a regulator in April in its formal response to the fan-led review, but The Times reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss and her new administration could be set to abandon those plans.

The Labour Party committed itself to bringing forward the legislation needed to underpin a regulator at its annual conference on Monday should the Conservatives not do so.

Is Keir Starmer’s speech on TV?

With all attention on the Tory’s main opposition party and their reaction to the Chancellor’s mini-budget, many will be wanting to watch Sir Keir’s speech live on television. The Labour Conference has been sporadically covered live over the past few years but with the current political climate, anticipation is high to hear the contents of his speech.

His speech is expected to be screened live on major news programmes such as BBC and Sky News. The speech will also be available to watch live on the Labour’s Party YouTube channel.

What will Keir Starmer say in his speech?

Sir Keir will be expected to be addressing not only the Labour Party at the conference but the entire general public too, as he attempts to position himself as the next Prime Minister of the UK. Although a General Election has not been called yet, pressure has been put on Prime Minister Liz Truss early in her premiership following the mini-budget.

Labour are solidly ahead of the Tory party in the polls, however Sir Keir will still need to convince voters that he is the man for the top job, with one source close to the party leader saying that he will “reach out through the TV screen with a story that clicks with how people feel about the country”.