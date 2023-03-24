Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan will find out which of them will be the next First Minister of Scotland at a special event in Edinburgh

As Nicola Sturgeon's eight year reign at the top of the SNP comes to an end, eyes are turning to who could replace her as First Minister of Scotland.

Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have all thrown their names in the ring to be the next SNP leader and First minister, braving an often testy and fiery campaign trail. The leadership election process has laid bare some unforgiving truths for the party.

The race began with furore over Forbes' views on same-sex marriage, while it descended into an own goal for the SNP revealing that 30,000 members had left the party. The membership numbers and the subsequent allegations that media representatives had lied about number prior to their release led to the resignation of high profile members, including chief executive Peter Murrell.

However, the end of the contest will bring with it a new leader and a new chapter for the SNP. The job of either Yousaf, Forbes or Regan will be to unite the party - and the country - going forward.

But will the historic moment be livestreamed, and where will you be able to watch it? Here's everything you need to know.

When will the results of the SNP leadership election be announced?

The ballot for the election will close at 12pm on Monday 27 March. The winner is expected to be announced that same afternoon.

How can I watch the SNP leadership election results?

The results event will be streamed from Edinburgh, meaning that those interested can tune in to watch live.

Livestreams will be available to watch on SNP social media accounts, including the Twitter page of the party.

Who is favourite to win the SNP leadership election?

Currently, Yousaf is the bookies' favourite to win the election and become the next party leader and First Minister of Scotland. According to Paddypower, the Health Secretary, at the time of writing, has odds of 1/4.

Forbes has remained close to Yousaf in the odds for the majority of the election trail. She is currently at 5/2 but could easily take the win from Yousaf on the day.

