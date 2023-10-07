The line-up has been revealed for this week's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show

Joining the BBC political correspondent-turned-presenter will be the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, on the day that the Labour Party conference kicks off in Liverpool. The conference runs until Wednesday.

Also on the show are Mark Harper MP, the Conservative minister for transport. One imagines the minister, who has represented the Forest of Dean since 2005, will face some questioning over the decision to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the HS2 rail link, which was announced by Mr Sunak at the conference this week.

Steve Coogan is also on the line-up, the day before The Reckoning - the new drama in which he stars as Jimmy Savile - is aired on BBC1. The programme, which was already proving controversial given its subject matter, has come under fire in recent days for airbrushing the BBC's decision to scrap a Newsnight investigation into Savile out of the narrative, thus keeping his crimes in the shadows. Sam Brown, survivor of Jimmy Savile’s abuse, is the final guest listed.