Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg tomorrow? Keir Starmer and Steve Coogan in line-up for October 8
The line-up has been revealed for this week's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show
Joining the BBC political correspondent-turned-presenter will be the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, on the day that the Labour Party conference kicks off in Liverpool. The conference runs until Wednesday.
It echoes last week's show, when the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared on the day that the Conservative Party conference started in Manchester. When he appeared he was taken to task over his perceived watering-down of net zero commitments and over a call to stop introducing 20mph zones.
Also on the show are Mark Harper MP, the Conservative minister for transport. One imagines the minister, who has represented the Forest of Dean since 2005, will face some questioning over the decision to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the HS2 rail link, which was announced by Mr Sunak at the conference this week.
Steve Coogan is also on the line-up, the day before The Reckoning - the new drama in which he stars as Jimmy Savile - is aired on BBC1. The programme, which was already proving controversial given its subject matter, has come under fire in recent days for airbrushing the BBC's decision to scrap a Newsnight investigation into Savile out of the narrative, thus keeping his crimes in the shadows. Sam Brown, survivor of Jimmy Savile’s abuse, is the final guest listed.
The show began in September last year, replacing The Andrew Marr Show, which ran from 2005 - 2021 with Kuenssberg becoming the main host. Each week Kuenssberg interviews politicians, experts, and public figures about the big news stories from the past week.