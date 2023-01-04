The Leader of the Opposition is expected to promote a ‘different way of governing’ in his first big policy speech of 2023

Keir Starmer is set to deliver his first major speech of 2023 on Thursday (5 January).

After a strong 2022 that saw Labour leap into a major lead in the polls amid the turmoil of the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss administrations, the UK’s biggest opposition party is seeking to continue to build up momentum ahead of the next general election.

Starmer’s speech comes just under a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out the government’s stall for the coming year. The PM’s speech included a pledge to make maths a compulsory subject at school up until the age of 18.

However, Sunak was criticised by Labour and other opposition parties for failing to address the current wave of public sector strikes in his own major speech.

So, what will Keir Starmer say - and when can you watch his speech? Here’s everything you need to know.

Keir Starmer is set to give his first major policy speech of 2023 (image: Getty Images)

What will Keir Starmer say in speech?

No briefing has yet been given for what Keir Starmer will say in his first policy speech of 2023.

All we know at present is that the Labour leader will talk about a ‘different way of governing’. We can expect Starmer to address the current wave of strikes that is sweeping across the UK, as well as his party’s ideas for how to improve NHS services in the face of mounting waiting lists and huge winter pressures.

It is also likely that he will use the speech to set out Labour’s plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and the recession the UK is expected to enter this year. Other big themes Labour has sought to get on top of include crime and immigration, so these issues could get a mention.

Keir Starmer has already made some big policy announcements in recent weeks. In November, he said he would introduce a more “pragmatic” approach to immigration than the incumbent Conservative government.

And in December, he announced that a Labour government would abolish the House of Lords during its first term in office. It was one of a series of political reform measures set out in a report titled ‘A New Britain’ that Starmer co-authored with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

However, Labour has come in for criticism over the past year for not talking enough about what it would do if it won the next general election. For example, Starmer has not taken a position on whether his party would give striking workers a pay rise.

What time is Keir Starmer’s speech?

Keir Starmer had been hoping to be the first political leader to give a major policy speech in 2023, but Rishi Sunak brought his own speech forward in an apparent attempt to not appear to be on the back foot.

The Leader of the Opposition is set to deliver his speech in Stratford, East London on Thursday (5 January). It will begin at around 10am and will last for 20 minutes before the Labour leader takes questions from reporters.