Everything you need to know about finding you local MP and election candidates

As the UK gears up for a general election in just a few weeks’ time, knowing who your local MP is is crucial.

After all, these are the people who’ll represent your interests and concerns in the House of Commons, making decisions that directly impact your local community and the nation as a whole.

Whether you're a seasoned voter with a political opinion on everything from bin collections to Brexit, or a first-time participant in democracy who's still figuring out what an MP actually does, understanding how to identify your local MP and the candidates standing in your constituency is essential for making informed choices. So here’s how to do it...

Who is my local MP?

One of the simplest ways to determine who your current local MP is to use online resources provided by the government.

The official UK Parliament website offers a dedicated tool called Find Your MP, which allows you to search by postcode or constituency name to find your representative.

The website can give the name of your MP, their party affiliation, contact details, and information about their parliamentary activities. Many local councils also provide resources on their websites to help constituents identify their MPs.

By visiting your council's website and navigating to the elections or democratic services section, you can find information on local representatives, including MPs and councillors, along with guidance on how to contact them.

What is my constituency?

A new set of constituency boundaries will be used for the 2024 election. This means that your constituency may have changed since the last election, and has the potential to significantly impact local representation.

The aforementioned Find Your MP tool has been updated to reflect the new constituencies for the 2024 election, but for even more detailed information, head to The Boundary Commission’s website.

The Boundary Commission is responsible for reviewing and defining constituency boundaries, and their website offers detailed maps and information about the new constituency boundaries.

You can also enter your postcode or use interactive maps to see how your constituency has changed. Note that there are separate Boundary Commissions for England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Who is standing in my constituency?

As the election approaches, it's important to stay informed about the candidates standing in your constituency.

Before heading to the polls, it's a good idea to review the candidates standing in your constituency, familiarise yourself with their policies and positions and consider how their platforms align with your values and priorities.

Political parties typically announce their prospective parliamentary candidates well in advance of the election. According to WhoCanIVoteFor?, official candidate lists will be published on or before Friday 7 June.

WhoCanIVoteFor? is a handy online tool that allows voters to see lists of candidates in upcoming elections using only their postcode. All the candidate data is collected by volunteers from council websites and other sources.

If you want to find information like who's standing, where your polling station is and contact details for your local council, The Electoral Commission website is the place to go.

Aside from these tools, local news outlets, party websites and social media platforms often also provide coverage of candidate announcements and campaign activities, enabling constituents to learn more about the people vying for their vote.

In addition to party-affiliated candidates, independent candidates may also stand for election in your constituency. These individuals may not have the backing of a major political party but present alternative platforms and perspectives for voters to consider.

Keeping on top of independent candidates' campaigns through local media and community events ensures that you have a comprehensive understanding of all available choices on the ballot.

Are you registered to vote?

If you're uncertain whether you're registered to vote or need to update your registration details, you can contact your local electoral registration office or visit the government's official voter registration website to verify your status and make any necessary changes.