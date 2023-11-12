The national two-minutes silence will take place on Sunday November 12 at 11am

The UK is preparing to fall silent today as people around the nation mark Remembrance Sunday. The yearly event honours the contribution of service people who gave their lives in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

His Majesty King Charles III will lead the National Service of Remembrance, which will also include wreath laying from members of the Royal Family, UK politicians and members of the Armed Forces.

Taking place at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, members of the public have already been flocking to the capital so they can pay their respects. It follows after yesterday's disruption when Met Police clashed with counter-protestors of the Pro-Palestine march.

What is Remembrance Sunday?

Remembrance Sunday is a day marked in the UK to honour members of the Armed Forces, and their families, from the UK and the Commonwealth who lost their lives in the two World Wars and later conflicts. It takes place on the second Sunday in November, with a National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London.

When does the Remembrance Sunday parade start?

Remembrance Sunday takes place this year on November 12. Whitehall opened to members of the public from 8am, with limited space available for spectators. The parade itself will begin from 10.30am as detachments form up to the Cenotaph, with the process starting at 10.50am.

Remembrance Sunday: When is the two-minutes silence?

On Remembrance Sunday two-minutes of silence is held at 11am. It symbolises the armistice that ended World War One, on "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" in 1918.

Remembrance Sunday: Order of service

The National Service of Remembrance is held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London on Sunday, November 12. Starting at 11am, it will honour the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian service people who were involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday order of service:

8am: Whitehall opens to the public. Space will be limited. Please allow time to clear the police security procedures.

Whitehall opens to the public. Space will be limited. Please allow time to clear the police security procedures. From 10:30am: All detachments form up on the Cenotaph.

All detachments form up on the Cenotaph. From 10:50am: Participants process out onto the Cenotaph.

Participants process out onto the Cenotaph. 11:00am: National two-minute silence marked by the firing of guns from King’s Troop on Horse Guards Parade. Cenotaph Service commences.

National two-minute silence marked by the firing of guns from King’s Troop on Horse Guards Parade. Cenotaph Service commences. 11:25am: Cenotaph Service concludes and the Royal British Legion detachments disperse past the Cenotaph.

Where can I watch Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph?