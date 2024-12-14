One of the last major meteor showers of 2024 will be visible over the UK this weekend - here’s how you can catch a glimpse of the spectacular display.

The Geminid meteor shower will light up skies above the UK this weekend, and if you missing the chance to spot it in the early hours of Saturday morning, there is still a chance to see it. The shower, named after the constellation Gemini due to its proximity to the constellation’s brightest star Castor, has been branded “one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year” by experts.

Twinkling skies will be a home during the festive season, with Geminid being one of the last chances of the year to see a major shower light up UK skies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to view the meteor shower this evening.

How to view Geminid meteor shower

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, the peak of the shower will be between December 14 and 15. It added that the Geminid meteor show should provide “plenty of bright meteors” and “few trains”.

However, there is warning that light from the moon may mean that viewing conditions are not favourable. The Royal Observatory of Greenwich said: “In 2024 the maximum will occur on 14 December when the Moon is full, so viewing conditions won't be favourable.

“Hunting for meteors, like the rest of astronomy, is a waiting game, so it's best to bring a comfy chair to sit on and to wrap up warm as you could be outside for a while. They can be seen with the naked eye so there's no need for binoculars or a telescope, though you will need to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark.

“It is best not to look directly at the radiant as this can limit the number of meteors you see. Try instead to look just to the side in a dark area of sky and you will be more likely to catch sight of some meteors.”

Where and when will the Geminid meteor shower be visible?

The shower will be best seen in locations with clear skies this evening. Keen observers are being encouraged to check their local weather forecast ahead of the peak this evening (December 14).

It will be a late night for stargazers, with the shower expected to peak in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 15). Experts have predicted that the optimal time to view to shower will be at around 2am.

Dr Minjae Kim, research fellow in the physics department at the University of Warwick , said: "The Geminids are one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

"They are fascinating as they're one of the few major meteor showers associated with an asteroid 3200 Phaethon rather than a comet.

"Observationally, it's quite intriguing as they consistently produce impressive rates of meteors, with over 120 per hour under ideal conditions, making them one of the most beautiful meteor showers visible from the northern sky alongside the Perseids in August. The stream's orbit is also unique, as it travels slightly outside its parent body when closest to the Sun."