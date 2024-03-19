A1: Lincolnshire main road reopens fully 20 hours after lorry smash closed busy route
The A1 in Lincolnshire has fully reopened 24 hours after a serious lorry crash.
The main road had been closed from around 6.45am on Monday, March 18 after a collision involving two HGVs between A607 (Harlaxton) and A606 (Stamford) near Colsterworth. The road had initially been closed in both directions for resurfacing works and recovery.
The northbound carriageway opened at around 6pm on Monday evening. It has been confirmed that the southbound carriageway has now reopened to traffic.
In an update at around 3.45am, National Highways: East Midlands said: "The resurfacing works are now complete and the road is fully open in both directions. Residual delays in the area have now cleared."
In an earlier update, Lincolnshire Police confirmed that there were no reported injuries from the crash. They said in an update on X: "Both carriageways of the A1 at Colsterworth will remain closed for several hours while recovery and repair work takes place. Thankfully no serious injuries have been reported following a collision involving two HGVs just before 6.45 am today [Monday]."
