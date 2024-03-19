Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A1 in Lincolnshire has fully reopened 24 hours after a serious lorry crash.

The main road had been closed from around 6.45am on Monday, March 18 after a collision involving two HGVs between A607 (Harlaxton) and A606 (Stamford) near Colsterworth. The road had initially been closed in both directions for resurfacing works and recovery.

The northbound carriageway opened at around 6pm on Monday evening. It has been confirmed that the southbound carriageway has now reopened to traffic.

In an update at around 3.45am, National Highways: East Midlands said: "The resurfacing works are now complete and the road is fully open in both directions. Residual delays in the area have now cleared."