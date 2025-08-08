A12 closed: Major road shut northbound between junction 19 Boreham and junction 20 Hatfield Peverel after 'severe collision'

A major road is closed this morning (Friday 8 August) after a “severe collision”.

The A12 has been closed northbound between junction 19 for Boreham and junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel due to a collision involving a car and a lorry. National Highways said Essex police and emergency services are on the scene.

National Highways said: “The #A12 in #Essex is closed in both directions between J19 #Boreham and J20a #HatfieldPeverel due to a serious collision. @EssexPoliceUK and emergency services are on scene.”

Essex Fire Service said: “The A12 has been closed northbound between junction 19 for Boreham and junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel due to a collision involving a car and a lorry. The closure is likely to remain in place into the morning rush hour, so avoid the area or leave extra time for your journey.”

