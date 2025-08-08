A12 closed: Major road shut northbound between junction 19 Boreham and junction 20 Hatfield Peverel after 'severe collision'
The A12 has been closed northbound between junction 19 for Boreham and junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel due to a collision involving a car and a lorry. National Highways said Essex police and emergency services are on the scene.
National Highways said: “The #A12 in #Essex is closed in both directions between J19 #Boreham and J20a #HatfieldPeverel due to a serious collision. @EssexPoliceUK and emergency services are on scene.”
Essex Fire Service said: “The A12 has been closed northbound between junction 19 for Boreham and junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel due to a collision involving a car and a lorry. The closure is likely to remain in place into the morning rush hour, so avoid the area or leave extra time for your journey.”
