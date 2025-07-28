A major road is closed after a lorry and petrol tanker crashed this morning (Monday 28 July).

The A14 westbound carriageway has been closed near Stowmarket between junction 47A for Woolpit and junction 51 at Needham Market in Suffolk since about 08:30 BST. Police, fire crews and paramedics are in attendance and a diversion, external has been put in place by National Highways.

The eastbound carriageway had been closed, but has since reopened and queues are expected to reduce. National Highways posted on X: “The #A14 eastbound in #Suffolk J47A #Woolpit -J51 #NeedhamMarket has fully re-opened.

“Westbound remains closed within J50 #Stowmarket for vehicle recovery with an "UP & OVER" closure in place. Diversion is via the exit and entry slip roads.”

"Motorists have been seen filming the incident on their phones as they pass - police will take action against anyone caught doing this," Suffolk Police said on social media just before 9am. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.