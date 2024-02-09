Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collision involving a lorry has caused delays on a busy road near Ipswich this morning.

The A14 between junction 51 Needham Market and junction 52 Ipswich has remained closed after the lorry left the carriageway in the early hours of Friday morning. National Highways warned that drivers are still facing 30-minute delays on the road, with recovery still ongoing.

