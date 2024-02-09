Telling news your way
A14 closure: eastbound lanes blocked following collision involving lorry near Ipswich with 3-mile tailbacks

The lorry crash took place in the early hours of Friday morning, affecting morning traffic near Ipswich
By Heather Carrick
24 minutes ago
A collision involving a lorry has caused delays on a busy road near Ipswich this morning.

The A14 between junction 51 Needham Market and junction 52 Ipswich has remained closed after the lorry left the carriageway in the early hours of Friday morning. National Highways warned that drivers are still facing 30-minute delays on the road, with recovery still ongoing.

They posted on X (formerly Twitter): "The #A14 in #Suffolk remains closed eastbound between J51 (#NeedhamMarket) and J52 (#Ipswich) following a collision involving a lorry which left the carriageway. Recovery will be ongoing throughout the morning. There's now a 30 min delay on approach with 3 miles of congestion."

