A section of a main road in Surrey is set to be closed in both directions this weekend.

The A3 will be closed south of Junction 10 (Wisley interchange) to B2215/A247 at Burnt Common from 21:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday to "install several gantries and for resurfacing", according to National Highways. The closure is being rolled out amid ongoing works at the busiest section of the M25 which involve widening the A3 where it meets the motorway.

It follows a similar weekend roadworks on the A3 , which closed the road between Wisley and the Painshill Roundabout in July. A National Highways spokesperson said: "We are restoring heathland and upgrading the junction with the A3 Wisley Interchange to reduce congestion, improve safety and create more reliable journeys.

"We thank drivers and the local community for their patience and ask anyone travelling during these times to plan their journeys carefully."

Full details of diversions are available here, Another weekend closure of the A3 near junction 10 is planned for 12 to 15 September.