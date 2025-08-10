A55 traffic: 'Long delays throughout day' at J31 Caerwys amid 'lane closures' after 'serious' incident
Traffic Wales North and Mid posted on X: “Update 07:00 #A55 J31 Caerwys. We are expecting long delays throughout the day due to the following lane closures in the area.”
It comes after a collision yesterday evening (Saturday 9 August). It previously said: “A55 remains closed in both directions at this time between J31 Caerwys - J33 Northop Officers are working to open the road as soon as possible. Please continue to use the A5119 & A5026 diversion routes Thank you for your continued patience.”
There are still lane closures this morning and drivers are being warned of delays in the area. One lane in both directions has reopened on the A55 between Caerwys and Holywell after emergency repairs to crash-damaged barriers.
The weekend collision closed the A55 in both directions for several hours, with lane closures remaining in place since to allow for safety repairs.
