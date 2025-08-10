A55 traffic: 'Long delays throughout day' at J31 Caerwys amid 'lane closures' after 'serious' incident

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
Drivers are being warned of “long delays” on the A55 at Junction 31 due to “lane closures”.

Traffic Wales North and Mid posted on X: “Update 07:00 #A55 J31 Caerwys. We are expecting long delays throughout the day due to the following lane closures in the area.”

It comes after a collision yesterday evening (Saturday 9 August). It previously said: “A55 remains closed in both directions at this time between J31 Caerwys - J33 Northop Officers are working to open the road as soon as possible. Please continue to use the A5119 & A5026 diversion routes Thank you for your continued patience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Drivers are being warned of “long delays” on the A55 at Junction 31 due to “lane closures”. (Photo: @TrafficWalesN/X)placeholder image
Drivers are being warned of “long delays” on the A55 at Junction 31 due to “lane closures”. (Photo: @TrafficWalesN/X) | @TrafficWalesN/X

There are still lane closures this morning and drivers are being warned of delays in the area. One lane in both directions has reopened on the A55 between Caerwys and Holywell after emergency repairs to crash-damaged barriers.

The weekend collision closed the A55 in both directions for several hours, with lane closures remaining in place since to allow for safety repairs.

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice