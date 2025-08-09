Drivers are being warned as The Erskine Bridge will be completely closed to northbound traffic this weekend.

The resurfacing and joint replacement work on the M898 was due to take place last month but was rescheduled because of hot weather. It is now due to start at 8pm this Friday and run until 6am on the following Monday.

One southbound lane will also be closed and drivers have been advised to use alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys while the bridge over the Clyde is closed. Contractors Amey will be carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland.

A spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to plan their journey times accordingly, seek alternative routes or follow the standard, agreed diversions while the works are taking place. The southbound A898 Erskine Bridge will operate under a single lane closure.

“Emergency service access has been agreed and will be maintained in coordination with relevant parties. These works represent an investment of around £100,000 in the infrastructure of the A898 Erskine Bridge and will improve the condition of the bridge joints and the road surface, increasing reliability and safety and ensuring the continued operation of the bridge and reducing the need for more extensive or disruptive works in the future.”