The A36 in Hull is closed in both directions this morning (Monday 14 July) after a “serious collision”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways says: “The A63 in East Riding of Yorkshire is closed eastbound between the A1166 (Dairycoates) and the A1079 (Hull) and the westbound carriageway is closed between the A1165 (Drypool) and the A1166 due to a serious collision which occurred shortly after 04:00 this morning. Humberside Police are in attendance and will be carrying out complex investigation work.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance to assist with traffic management.” It adds: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional 'X' feed.” Listed below are diversion routes.

The A36 in Hull is closed in both directions this morning (Monday 14 July) after a “serious collision”. (Photo: Getty) | Getty

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond symbol on road signs

Driving East, exit the A63 using Western Interchange Junction exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A15 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the roundabout with the A1105.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1105 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A1079 (Ferensway).

At the junction, turn left onto A1079 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A165.

At the junction, turn right onto A165 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A1033.

At the junction, turn right onto A1033 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A63 (Southcoates Roundabout).

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to join the A1033 Eastbound.

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle symbol on road signs

Driving West, exit the A63 using Mount Pleasant Roundabout Junction exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A1033 and proceed along this road for approximately 700m to the junction with the A165.

At the junction, turn left onto A165 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A1079.

At the junction, turn left onto A1079 (Ferensway) and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A1105.

At the junction, turn right onto A1105 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A15.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit on onto A15 and proceed along this road for approximately 800m to the junction for the entry slip onto the A63 Westbound.

Continue onto the slip road to re-join the A63 westbound.