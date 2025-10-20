A major road in North Yorkshire is shut this morning after a serious crash.

The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A1039 (Copmanthorpe) and A19 (Selby) due to a collision. National Highways says: “At around 03:15 this morning the A64 near York was closed in both directions following a serious collision involving a van and Heavy Goods Vehicle.

“North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are all responding to this incident with National Highways Traffic Officers providing support in the form of emergency traffic management.

“At 05:15 our Traffic Officers working at scene confirmed that all traffic caught within the westbound closure had been released. Work continues to turn and release traffic caught within the eastbound closure.”

Diversion Routes

Traffic in both directions is being diverted locally at the closure point. There are strategic diversions circumnavigating York using the A1237 available for those approaching from further afield wishing to continue on the A64.

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the 'Solid Sqaure' diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A64 at Askham Bryan and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A1237, towards Harrogate and Thirsk

Remain on the A1237 for approximately 10 miles to the Hopgrove Roundabout, where you can re-join the A64

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the 'Solid Diamond' diversion symbol on road signs:

At the Hopgrove Roundabout keep right take the A1237 towards Harrogate and Thirsk

Remain on the A1237 for approximately 10 miles, as you pass around York, to reach the junction with the A64 at Askham Bryan where you can re-join