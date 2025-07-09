Traffic Scotland has issued an update on the A75 as it remains closed at Creetown.

Traffic Scotland first announced that the A75 at Creetown was closed in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 9 July) at around 2am. In an update at 7:30am it said: “The #A75 remains CLOSED in both directions at Creetown due to a collision.

“Emergency services remain at scene- Diversion details can be found below.” It says on its website: “Motorists are advised to use available diversion route and should allow extra time for their journey. Motorists should expect longer than normal journey times.”

Diversion details are listed below.

Eastbound

Commence on A75 at Barnkirk Junction (U52) – continue to North Barnkirk junction and take left onto A714 – continue on A714 through Barrhill and Pinwherry to Shallochpark Roundabout Girvan.

Vehicles under 14’9” - Take the A77 on Glendoune Street, Henrietta Street and Knockcushan Street thereafter taking left at main traffic lights – continue to Bridgemill R/about and take 1st exitonto A77 northbound.

Vehicles over 14’9” - Take right 3rd exit onto Coalpots Road – continue to junction with B734 – take left at junction onto B734 – take right 2nd exit at Bridgemill roundabout onto A77 northbound.

All vehicles - –continue on A77 passing through Kirkoswald Maybole and Minishant – at Bankfield Roundabout Ayr take right 3rd exit onto A713 – continue on A713 to Castle Douglas via Hollybush, Waterside, Dalmellington – take right onto slip road then left to rejoin A75 eastbound. Distance: 77 miles

Westbound

Commence diversion on A75 at Ayr Road (A713) junction at Castle Douglas Bypass - leave taking right onto slip road to A713 Ayr Road – take left onto A713 to Ayr - continue on A713 to Bankfield R/about (A77) Ayr via Crossmichael, New Galloway Road End, Dalmellington, Waterside and Hollybush – at Bankfield R/about, Ayr take left onto A77 – follow A77 to Girvan; -

Vehicles under 14’9” at Bridgemill R/about, Girvan – take right continuing on A77 to main traffic lights – thereafter taking Dalrymple Street and Glendoune Street to Shallochpark R/about, Girvan – take 2nd exit straight ahead onto A714

Vehicles over 14’9” Take left at Bridgemill R/about onto B734 towards Old Dailly – turn right onto Coalpots Road, Girvan – continue to Shallochpark R/about – take left 1st exit onto A714

All Vehicles - –continue on A714 to Newton Stewart via Pinwherry and Barrhill - north of Newton Stewart take right at North Barnkirk onto U52, continue to Barnkirk Junction to rejoin A75. Distance: - 77 miles