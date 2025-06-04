Is Blackwall Tunnel open today? Severe delays as major road A102 closed for five hours after crash - latest updates
The road is closed from the A2 (Sun In The Sands Roundabout, Blackheath) to the A206 (Woolwich Road Flyover, Greenwich). A stretch of the road has been closed northbound since about 1.30am between the Sun In The Sands Roundabout and the A206 Woolwich Road Flyover.
Drivers were warned of heavy congestion, with queues snarling back to Falconwood and alternative routes through Blackheath, Shooters Hill, Eltham and Lewisham. Detectives are investigating the collision. They have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved.
Only one lane is open southbound past the scene, which is causing congestion in both directions. Roads to the Woolwich Ferry are also busy.
Bus routes 132 and SL4 are on a detour. Traffic is also using nearby residential roads between Blackheath and Charlton as people try to get to work.
According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, there is congestion to the Eltham Tunnel back through Kidbrooke. Meanwhile, there are tailbacks heading southbound from Blackwall Lane.
