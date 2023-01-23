British Airways has axed around 80 flights due to plummeting temperatures as low as -6C

Heathrow Airport has cancelled dozens of flights today due to freezing temperatures and poor visibility.

British Airways, the largest carrier at the UK’s busiest airport, has axed around 80 flights.

Online departure boards at Heathrow show cancellations to destinations including Berlin, Amsterdam and Miami on Monday (23 January). Flights to Edinburgh, Milan Malpensa, Paris CDG and Stockholm are also seeing multiple cancellations.

Airline services were impacted on Sunday night (22 January) after bad weather and Air Traffic Control restrictions forced operators to reduce the number of flights by about 15%.

At least 70 British Airways flights were cancelled due to fog at Heathrow on Sunday. Twenty of them were outbound departures to domestic and European destinations that were due to “night stop” at the destination - the corresponding inbound flights on Monday morning were cancelled.

Some flights to London that were due in on Sunday are heavily delayed, with arrivals from Bologna, Larnaca, Madrid and Warsaw at least 14 hours late.

Temperatures at the airport this morning were as low as -6C and visibility was poor.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for fog is in place until 11am today for parts of southern and eastern England.

Freezing fog is causing the delay at the airport and is defined as when visibility is less than one kilometre combined with an air temperature of less than 0C.

Despite the air temperature being freezing, water droplets in the fog will remain as water and not ice. When these water droplets hit frozen surfaces it turns to ice, creating hazardous conditions.

It causes delays at airports as the freezing fog forms a layer of thin ice on aeroplanes which will need to be de-iced.

In a statement, British Airways said it had "apologised to customers whose flights have been affected" and it was "doing everything we can to get them on their way as quickly as possible". It advised customers to check its website before travelling to the airport.