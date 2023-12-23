Motorists have been advised by the RAC to travel before 11am or after 6pm to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues

A warning for "lengthy traffic jams" has been issued ahead of the Christmas getaway. Travel disruption is expected, with millions of people travelling this weekend.

The AA have issued an amber alert, estimating that 16.4 million car journeys will take place on Saturday (December 23). Motorists have been advised by the RAC to travel before 11am or after 6pm if possible to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues.

Rail disruption is also expected on Christmas Eve with two of London’s railway stations, King’s Cross and Paddington, shut due to engineering works, which will continue until Wednesday, December 27, meaning no mainline trains will be serving Heathrow Airport.

At the Port of Dover, waiting times had reached 90 minutes at border control on Saturday morning, but the queues have since cleared. The port said there had been a surge in demand for ferries after the Channel Tunnel rail link was closed on Thursday due to unscheduled industrial action by French workers, which ruined the travel plans of tens of thousands of people.

In weather news, the Met Office has warned Christmas Eve travel plans could also be affected as heavy winds set to batter parts of the country. Gusts as high as 70mph are due to hit the north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England.

Two separate yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued, saying people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers.

Meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “People should make sure to leave more time, especially in exposed areas, it could affect rail networks and ferries. People travelling on roads should take care and stay away from high-sided vehicles, and for people who are at home and are going for walks, stay away from coasts.”

A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in force covering much of Wales, with forecasters warning that flooding and travel disruption is possible, and will last until 6pm on Christmas Eve. Between 20 to 40mm of rain is expected widely and 60 to 80mm on higher ground.

Another yellow weather warning for rain is in force for western Scotland until 11.45pm on Saturday, with 20 to 55mm of rain expected widely and 80 to 100mm on higher ground.