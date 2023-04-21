Several trains have been suspended between Newcastle and Darlington while emergency services deal with the incident

Major disruption is affecting rail services between Newcastle and Darlington this morning (Friday 21 April) after a person was hit by a train.

The British Transport Police confirmed officers and paramedics were called at 7.28am to reports of a casualty on the tracks and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it is working to identify the person and establish the circumstances of their death.

All lines are expected to be blocked until 11am while the emergency services deal with the incident.

Trains between Newcastle and Darlington stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or revised.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to the line in Darlington at 7.28am following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however, a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death."

National Rail has confirmed that the following routes have been affected by the incident:

CrossCountry between Plymouth and Edinburgh / Glasgow Central, and between Banbury and Newcastle

LNER between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh / Stirling, and between Leeds and Aberdeen

Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh

Northern between Saltburn and Carlisle

TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Piccadilly and Newcastle

Train operator LNER has also announced a number of train cancellations and timetable changes following the incident.

Listed are the services cancelled or changed by LNER: