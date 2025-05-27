EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Egypt diverted to Munich following mid-air medical emergency
Flight U28741, which departed from LGW (London Gatwick) and was bound for SSH (Sharm El Sheikh), issued a 7700 squawk code, an international signal for a general emergency, midway through the journey, according to live tracking alerts from aviation monitors Flight Emergency and AirNavRadar.
The Airbus aircraft safely diverted and landed in Munich, where emergency medical teams were reportedly on standby to provide assistance. The nature of the medical emergency has not yet been publicly disclosed.
EasyJet confirms the incident: "Flight EZY8741 from London Gatwick to Sharm El Sheikh has been required to divert to Munich due to a passenger requiring urgent medical assistance.
“The customer was met by medical services and the flight is scheduled to continue to Sharm El Sheikh later today. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”
