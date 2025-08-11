A major bridge in Scotland is to be closed for more time as the closure has been extended.

The Erskine Bridge, is currently undergoing resurfacing and joint replacement on the northbound side. The £100,000 project is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The works on the A898 bridge started at 8pm on Friday August 8 and was meant to wrap up on Monday August 11. However, a "heavy rain" forecast has caused the works to be extended.

The diversion will force drivers to take a 17 mile diversion via the Clyde Tunnel. The northbound carriageway on the Erskine Bridge will now be closed until 6am on Tuesday August 12.

The southbound carriage way will have just one lane open to traffic. A spokesperson for Amey said: "Please be advised that due to forecast heavy rain, the closure on the northbound A898 Erskine Bridge will remain in place until 6am until Tuesday 12th August.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and road users are advised to plan their journey times, accordingly, seek alternative routes or follow the standard, agreed diversions outlined below, while the works are taking place. Emergency service access has been agreed and will be maintained in coordination with relevant parties."

Closures include:

M8 Junction 30 westbound off-slip to M898 northbound

A898 / M898 northbound

A898 northbound slips to Great Western Road (both northbound and southbound)

A898 northbound on-slip to Erskine Bridge

A single lane closure will also be required on the A898 southbound carriageway

There will be a closure of the A82 southbound off-slips to Erskine Bridge