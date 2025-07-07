Is Humber Bridge closed? Latest traffic update as Northbound carriageway shut amid 'accident near Hessle Tower'
Humberside Police report the crossing is closed heading towards Hessle. In a statement on social media, the force said: "Road users, the Northbound carriageway on the Humber Bridge is currently blocked due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area if possible."
Traffic monitoring system Inrix reports traffic is queueing towards the Barton interchange due to the closure. One user on X said the closure is due to an “accident”.
The user wrote on the social media platform: “Humber Bridge closed Northbound. Accident near Hessle tower.”
There are reports of long delays due to the earlier accident. Stagecoach East Midlands has confirmed that some of its services will be “terminating at Barton Interchange” instead due to the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.