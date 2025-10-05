A major bridge has been closed in both directions because of an incident, police have said.

The Orwell Bridge, which carries the A14 south of Ipswich, was shut between junction 56 for Wherstead and junction 57 at the Nacton interchange. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and Suffolk Police said it would remain closed for "some time".

Ipswich Town and Norwich City football fans were also advised to check their route following their match at the Portman Road stadium. Ipswich Supporter Services posted on X: “Please note that the Orwell Bridge is currently closed, and your journey home may be affected. Please check your route home.”

This is a breaking news story.