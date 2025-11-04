There is heavy traffic on the A40 this morning as Hangar Lane Tunnel is closed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four major London tunnels are facing issued this morning due to technical difficulties. The affected tunnels are listed below:

Rotherhithe Tunnel

Blackwall Tunnel

Hanger Lane Tunnel

Upper Thames Street Tunnel

The A40 towards Hangar Lane is now seeing heavy traffic. Transport for London (TfL) says: “Use other route. Eastbound traffic is slow moving on A40 Western Avenue from Police War Memorial. Southbound traffic is slow on A406 North Circular Road from Brent Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northbound traffic on A406 North Circular Road is slow from Ealing Common. Westbound traffic is slow on A40 Western Avenue from Horn Lane. Expect delays. Western Avenue (Both directions) at the junction of [A406] Hanger Lane Gyratory - Tunnel is closed due to technical fault.”

National Highways says: “The A40 after the end of the M40 is managed by @TFL. They are reporting an incident at the Hanger Lane Gyratory which is causing heavy congestion”.