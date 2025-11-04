Is the A40 closed today? Heavy traffic on major road in both directions as Hanger Lane Tunnel shut due to technical fault
Four major London tunnels are facing issued this morning due to technical difficulties. The affected tunnels are listed below:
- Rotherhithe Tunnel
- Blackwall Tunnel
- Hanger Lane Tunnel
- Upper Thames Street Tunnel
The A40 towards Hangar Lane is now seeing heavy traffic. Transport for London (TfL) says: “Use other route. Eastbound traffic is slow moving on A40 Western Avenue from Police War Memorial. Southbound traffic is slow on A406 North Circular Road from Brent Park.
“Northbound traffic on A406 North Circular Road is slow from Ealing Common. Westbound traffic is slow on A40 Western Avenue from Horn Lane. Expect delays. Western Avenue (Both directions) at the junction of [A406] Hanger Lane Gyratory - Tunnel is closed due to technical fault.”
National Highways says: “The A40 after the end of the M40 is managed by @TFL. They are reporting an incident at the Hanger Lane Gyratory which is causing heavy congestion”.