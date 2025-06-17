Is the A5 open? Latest updates as National Highways confirms major road in Shropshire closed after 'serious crash'
National Highways West Midlands posted on X that the A5 is closed. It says: “The #A5 in #Shropshire is CLOSED southbound between the #B5009 and #B5069#FiveCrosses near #Gobowen and northbound between B5069 and B5070 #GlendridRbt following a serious collision.”
West Mercia Police remain on the scene to undertake a collision investigation. National Highways resources have also been deployed to the scene to assist with traffic management.
Traffic is being diverted via local roads. National Highways adds: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
“Expect delays”. Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps. Its 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.